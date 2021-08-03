Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after buying an additional 405,605 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,719,000 after buying an additional 146,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,303,000 after buying an additional 351,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.