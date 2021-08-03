Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.89. 936,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.50.

