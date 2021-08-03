Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after buying an additional 809,870 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,574,000 after buying an additional 189,418 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after buying an additional 7,762,653 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,781,000 after buying an additional 228,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,761,000 after buying an additional 287,981 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX remained flat at $$15.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,654. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

