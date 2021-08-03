Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 46,890 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,578,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.25. 4,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.30. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.02 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

