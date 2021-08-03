Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,365,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $256.84. 133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,269. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $257.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

