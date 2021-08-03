FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

OTCMKTS FXCNY remained flat at $$2.86 during trading on Tuesday. 10,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052. FIH Mobile has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05.

Get FIH Mobile alerts:

FIH Mobile Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.