Financial Comparison: Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Vroom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Renren and Vroom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Vroom 2 3 11 0 2.56

Vroom has a consensus target price of $56.42, suggesting a potential upside of 51.58%. Given Vroom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Vroom -15.19% -19.28% -14.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renren and Vroom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 13.98 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Vroom $1.36 billion 3.74 -$202.80 million ($2.44) -15.25

Renren has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vroom.

Risk & Volatility

Renren has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vroom has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renren beats Vroom on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

