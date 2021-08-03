Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 5,028 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $51.68. 30,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.