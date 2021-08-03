Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 605 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 920,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.35. The stock had a trading volume of 50,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,272. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.62.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

