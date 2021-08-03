Financial Survey: Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) versus Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Kearny Financial pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kearny Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kearny Financial and Sound Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $259.11 million 3.74 $63.23 million $0.81 14.83 Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.71 $8.94 million N/A N/A

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 23.91% 6.10% 0.91% Sound Financial Bancorp 24.17% 12.37% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kearny Financial and Sound Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kearny Financial presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.06%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals for the construction of one- to four-family residences, or for various renovations or improvements to an existing dwelling; account loans, overdraft lines of credit, and personal loans; and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit on deposit. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 19, 2020, it operated a total of 51 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branches offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

