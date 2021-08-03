First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02. First Busey has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 670.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

