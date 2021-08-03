First Command Bank Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Command Bank boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.54. 384,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,676. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $460.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

