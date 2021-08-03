First Command Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Command Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 109.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,921 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.9% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First Command Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $176,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 69,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $18,392,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $442.15. 333,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,661. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $443.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

