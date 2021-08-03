First Command Bank Has $380,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $67,039,000. Finally, United Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,810,371. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $9.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.07. 227,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

