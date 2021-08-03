First Command Bank Has $4.70 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.5% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $92,372,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $110.03. 217,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,708. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

