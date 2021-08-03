First Command Bank Sells 645 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Command Bank trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.97. The company had a trading volume of 109,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

