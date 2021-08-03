First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FFIN. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,850 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,378,000 after acquiring an additional 173,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,591,000 after buying an additional 164,145 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.