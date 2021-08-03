First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS FPAFY opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.0934 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

