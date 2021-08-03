First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$37.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$26.72 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$11.21 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.43. The stock has a market cap of C$18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 607.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Insiders have sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093 in the last three months.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

