First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 481,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 150.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NASDAQ QCLN traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $67.78. 7,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,296. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

