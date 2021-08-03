First United Bank Trust Acquires 221 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $7.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.10. 291,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,313,556. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $519.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

