First United Bank Trust Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.3% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

PNC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

