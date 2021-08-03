First United Bank Trust Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,445,000. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,222. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.16.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

