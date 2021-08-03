First United Bank Trust Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,330.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,079. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,461.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.