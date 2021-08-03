First United Bank Trust Sells 774 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First United Bank Trust decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.70.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $100.98. 46,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,385,685. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $194.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

