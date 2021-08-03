Five Star Senior Living (FVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. On average, analysts expect Five Star Senior Living to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76. Five Star Senior Living has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94.

FVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five Star Senior Living stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Five Star Senior Living worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

