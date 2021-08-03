Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Flagship Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Flagship Investments Company Profile

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

