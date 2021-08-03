Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,004,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 1,587,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,020.0 days.

FGSGF stock remained flat at $$4.40 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08. Flat Glass Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FGSGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Flat Glass Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.95 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

