FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $13.63

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $13.04. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

FLNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Sunday, April 11th.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $693.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.26 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 33.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 585,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.