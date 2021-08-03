Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Flexion Therapeutics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. On average, analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,147. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $301.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

