Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Focus Financial Partners has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOCS opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

