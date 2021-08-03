Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

