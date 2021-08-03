Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $160.10 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

