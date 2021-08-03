Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 700 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

