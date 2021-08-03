Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 555.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,398 shares of company stock worth $43,641,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.52.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,864.42 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,132.97 and a 52-week high of $1,877.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,525.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.