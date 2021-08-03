Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stock Holdings Increased by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $68,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.17. 54,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $89.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMX. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

