FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 51,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 365,032 shares.The stock last traded at $37.09 and had previously closed at $37.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,309,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,137,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 257,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

