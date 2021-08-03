FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after acquiring an additional 41,426 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $998,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 626,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in FormFactor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 446,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 56,505 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

