Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

FTNT stock traded up $11.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.95. The company had a trading volume of 49,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.93. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $288.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

