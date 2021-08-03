Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,663 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $284.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $288.54.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

