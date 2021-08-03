Fortis (TSE:FTS) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.44.

TSE:FTS opened at C$56.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.79. The firm has a market cap of C$26.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.66%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

