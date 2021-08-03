Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$199.82. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$199.55, with a volume of 278,891 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$205.48.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$184.73.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.668 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

About Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.