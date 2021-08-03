Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of BEN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. 115,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,193. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

