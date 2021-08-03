Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

FDP opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.81. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $362,087.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,909,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,921,934.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,944. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

