Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FRPT traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.71. 537,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,908. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -561.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.26.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $346,958.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,264,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,756 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

