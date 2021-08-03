Fulcrum Equity Management Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $233.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

