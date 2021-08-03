Fulcrum Equity Management Has $361,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

