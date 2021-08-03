Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $629,000 Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.