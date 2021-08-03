Fulcrum Equity Management Takes Position in Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.08% of Global X China Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSEARCA:CHIM opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11. Global X China Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52.

About Global X China Materials ETF

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

