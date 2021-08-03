Fulcrum Equity Management Takes Position in Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.08% of Global X China Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
NYSEARCA:CHIM opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11. Global X China Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52.
About Global X China Materials ETF
