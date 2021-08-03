Fulcrum Equity Management Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

